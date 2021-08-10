PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,231,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,099. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.