PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,985 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 72,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $430,000.

RWX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,431. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

