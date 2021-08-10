Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Points International to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.58.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

