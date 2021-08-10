Polaris Infrastructure Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04).

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday.

TSE PIF opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.76. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$349.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

