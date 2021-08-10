Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PIF opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

