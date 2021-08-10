Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of PIF opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.
Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
