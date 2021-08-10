Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 36.2% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $9.85 or 0.00021689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.