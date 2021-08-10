Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

