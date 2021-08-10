Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.55.

TSE POW opened at C$42.09 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The firm has a market cap of C$28.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

