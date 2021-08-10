Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Shares of POW opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £24.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.20.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

