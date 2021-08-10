Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Verso were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Verso by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $642.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

