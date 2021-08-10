Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $321,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 3,010.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after buying an additional 1,580,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,865,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 1,187,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 125.36%. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

