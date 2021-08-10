Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $364,000 Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of MoneyGram International worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $889.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.