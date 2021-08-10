Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $49,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

