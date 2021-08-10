Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 200 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

