Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

