Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 123,951 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,951 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $914.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $2,731,538. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.