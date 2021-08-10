Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRI. boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $2,354,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

