Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 261,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

