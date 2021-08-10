Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

