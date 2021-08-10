Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 267,080 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIND. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

