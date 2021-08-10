Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 38,361 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realogy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RLGY stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

