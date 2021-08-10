Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

