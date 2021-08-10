Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

