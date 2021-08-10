Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 507,592 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

