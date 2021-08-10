Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 61,538 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

