Progenity (PROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, analysts expect Progenity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PROG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

