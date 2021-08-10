Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progress Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

