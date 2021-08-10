ProximaX (XPX) Price Up 11.9% This Week

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $124,238.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.85 or 1.00205496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00819851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

