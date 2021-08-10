Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

