Public Index Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $56,418.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00159489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.71 or 0.99903079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00817141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.