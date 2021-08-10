Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.39.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. 3,065,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,296. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

