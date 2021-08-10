Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.71 ($123.18).

PUM stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €99.66. Puma has a one year low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

