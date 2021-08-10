Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,672.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $10,672.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $10.98 or 0.00024188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00159289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00147360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.66 or 0.99788039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.00816419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

