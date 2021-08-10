Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By Truist Securiti

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $159.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $4,570,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

