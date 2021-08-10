Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Issued By William Blair

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $199.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.94. The company has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Zoetis by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.