Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Decreased by Analyst

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

