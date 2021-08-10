Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted by William Blair

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $655.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

