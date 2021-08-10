Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

