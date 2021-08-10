Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. SVB Leerink has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $484.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.63. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $493.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

