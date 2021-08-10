Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Cut by KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $13,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.