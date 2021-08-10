Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Decreased by Analyst

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

