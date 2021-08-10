Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted by William Blair

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU opened at $397.73 on Monday. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 516.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

