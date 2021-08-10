Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Lifted by Analyst

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vector Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.29 on Monday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.