Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stantec by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $46,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $328,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 699.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 227,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.8% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 127,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

