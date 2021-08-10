Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted by Wedbush

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy stock opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.37. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Etsy by 3,076.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Etsy by 2,878.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

