Qell Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,106% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

Shares of Qell Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Qell Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,180,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,423,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition by 72.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 210,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,476,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

