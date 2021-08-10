QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $196,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

