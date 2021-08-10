Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $102.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the lowest is $101.82 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 14,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

