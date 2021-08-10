Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.0-407.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.36 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.89.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.