Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.0-407.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.36 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.89.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
