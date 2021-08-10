Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

QLYS stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

